Curious interview released by the former historic French footballer Robert Pires to L’Equipe and picked up by various media including the Sun And getfootballnewsfrance.com. The midfielder focused on the relationship with Arsene Wenger on the manager at Arsenal between a market background and a real outburst by the technician who is usually always very staid.

TALE – Pires starts from an anecdote relating to 2001 when Arsenal had to deal with a very heavy 6-1 defeat against Manchester United: “I’ve never seen him so angry or use words you weren’t used to hearing him say. But he was justified: at the interval of the match we were losing 5-1. It was terrible. He almost broke everything. He must have been ashamed of us. Especially against Alex Ferguson, his great rival. “

PRIVATE JET – But the Frenchman’s story also speaks of a very positive thing about his bond with Wenger: “It was 2000 and I was lucky to have several teams following me. There was Juventus, Real Madrid above all. I was about to sign with Real. But then I didn’t go. I think the AS newspaper also represented me with the Blancos shirt. Everyone told me I was crazy but they don’t know what happened. Wenger called me, sent me a private jet, he made visits to Arsenal and I signed. I was going to a team where he was as manager and people like Henry and Vieira. It was reassuring. “ See also Skiing A surprising message from the coaching management made Katri Lylynperä “pretty angry” and forced her to change her plans

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 23:27)

