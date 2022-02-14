The girlfriend of the AC Milan football player thanks her partner for the gift received on Valentine’s Day
The girlfriend of the Milan footballer Theo Hernandez thanks her partner for the gift received on Valentine’s Day. This is Zoe Cristofoli’s post on social media: “My romantic boyfriend. Thank you my great love with these flowers this year you won”.
February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 14:46)
