New C2 compound to be tested in Japan

“The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on one of the most fascinating and challenging tracks in the history of the Formula 1 World Championship and is characterized by a figure-eight shape that has few equals in motor racing – explained Pirelli’s motorsport manager Mario Island present the Suzuka appointment – it is no coincidence that it is one of the drivers’ favorites for the pleasure it gives when driving single-seaters with extraordinary performance like those of today”.

“Just as it is demanding for the drivers, Suzuka is also demanding for the tyres, subject to very significant lateral and vertical loads both in absolute terms and for the duration with which they are exercised. The stresses are equally distributed among all tireswith ten right-hand corners and eight left-hand corners characterizing the almost six kilometers of length of the track”.

“All this considered, the choice of the three dry compounds has moved towards the Hard side of the 2023 range. In fact, we are bringing the C1-C2-C3 trio to Japan which is only nominally the same as last year: the C1, as is known, is in fact a compound introduced this season which is positioned between the C2 and the old C1, today called C0″.

“Speaking of C2, the Friday of this Grand Prix will offer all teams the opportunity to test a new version of this compound, with the aim of homologating it for next season. This evolution should provide more grip than the current C2, thus positioning itself more correctly between C1 and C3. Each driver will have two additional sets of tires compared to the traditional 13 sets, to be used in the first two free practice sessions. This test is part of a development program defined in recent weeks in view of 2024 and will continue – as regards on-track activity – on the occasion of the Mexican Grand Prix when, in similar ways, an evolution of the compound will be able to be tested C4″.