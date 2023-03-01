With each song by Shakira, Piqué returns to the wall. The former Spanish player, focused for months on his disruptive King’s League project, has been the victim of accusations in recent weeks due to the most recent release of his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla.

The former defender, world champion in 2010, was the main target of the lyrics of ‘TQG’, the collaboration of ‘Shaki’ with Karol G, according to the followers of the author of hits like ‘Hips don’t lie’.

In the lyrics of the song, a hit on platforms, Piqué takes big darts. And among the list of attacks, stands out the one that apparently suggests that the former player “begged” for them to returnafter their separation in the middle of last year.

“You left saying that you got over me and you got a new girlfriend. What she doesn’t know is that you’re still watching me through the whole story.” Baby, what was it? la’o? If you know that I do not repeat mistakes”, reads the letter that they say would be dedicated to Piqué.

Well, precisely on that point, those close to the Catalan decided to speak out. And they did it for strongly contradict Shakira.

‘At no time has there been any attempt at anything’

The ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martín, recognized in the show business of Spain, had assured a few months ago that the ex-soccer player would have regretted separating.

“From Shakira’s environment they tell me that last April (2022) they ended their relationship. A month later he regrets it and returns home, but it didn’t work out and there they decide to break up completely. We already know the rest of the story… Clara and Piqué move in together”had said the reporter for the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

Along the same lines, Shakira has left great ‘hints’ in her latest songs.

“I’m not coming back with you, don’t even cry or beg me”sings the Barranquillera in her session with the Argentine Bizarrap.

Now, on this matter, according to the Catalan newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, Piqué’s circle has spoken. And he did it forcefully.

“At no time has there been any attempt at anything, but nothing at all from Gerard.”Piqué’s entourage would have said, as reported by the medium in question.

“But if it is that all this time they have gotten along fatally!” Added the circle in the related note.

In fact, according to the former player’s circle, Shakira and he “They have known how to maintain their forms in the face of the gallery as long as they did not reach an agreement, the happy separation agreement. But right now they don’t even say a word”.

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have referred directly to the alleged attempt to resume their relationship.

