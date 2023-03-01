A pre-Hispanic mummy, between 600 and 800 years oldwas found inside the backpack of a delivery man from a “delivery” company (home delivery) in the Peruvian region of Puno, adjacent to Bolivia, official sources reported on Monday.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Culture specified that the remains, classified as a national cultural asset, were identified as belonging to a mummified adult male which, it is presumed, comes from the eastern zone of Puno.

(Also: They murder a well-known ‘tiktoker’: hitmen chased him and shot him)

Sources from that office detailed to EFE that the individual would be over 45 years old and an approximate height of 1.51 metersaccording to preliminary investigations.

They added that the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Puno “verified the authenticity of the pre-Hispanic cultural asset, with approximately a relative chronology of 600 and 800 years old.”

After the discovery, the ministry immediately ordered the custody of the remains “in order to protect and preserve the heritage.”

(Also: The rail accident in Greece, the worst of the decade in Europe)

‘She’s like my spiritual bride,’ says the one with the mummy

Julio Cesar Bermejo, the 26-year-old who had the mummified remains in his possession, he is being held while the Prosecutor’s Office determines the circumstances of the case, government officials told AFP on Tuesday.

In statements collected on video by a local journalist, Bermejo said that the

mummy, whom “affectionately” calls “Juanita”, has been “almost 30 years” in her house, where her father took her. “He took it from a policeman for money” that he had lent himand then “got attached” to the remains, the young man said.

“At home she is in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her, I maintain her, andIt’s like my spiritual girlfriend,” he added.

(We recommend: ‘If you don’t sign, you will die’: dark history of forced sterilization in California)

However, when verifying the remains, a specialist from the Ministry of Culture said that “it’s not Juanita, it’s Juan”, noting that it would be a man of at least 45 years given the conformation of the bony structure of the skull.

Bermejo denied having tried to sell the mummy, and claimed that he transported it in the thermal backpack for home deliveries because “my friends wanted to see it” before donating it to a museum in the area.

“If I behave badly, she punishes me, she pulls my legs” (feet), said the young man, describing her as “an energy.”

Now, the competent departments are making the pertinent steps for the physical and legal protection of the mummy, considered a cultural heritage of Peru. Photo: EFE/Ministry of Culture

The archaeological find is now protected

Now, the competent departments are making the pertinent steps for the physical and legal protection of the mummyconsidered cultural heritage of the Andean country.

The discovery, according to local media, occurred last Saturday at a viewpoint in Puno, where some police officers carried out their usual patrol and found three men consuming alcoholic beverages, one of them with a “delivery” box from the company “Pedidos Ya”.

(More news: TikTok: the pressure of the West against the Chinese application)

Inside, there were human remains in a fetal position and soft tissue with characteristics corresponding to a mummy, which was communicated to the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Culture.

For his part, the delivery man alleged that he kept the mummy at his parents’ house and that he took it out so that it could be seen by his friends in the neighborhood, according to the newspaper El Comercio.

Given these facts, the ministry called on the population to “actively collaborate in the defense and protection” of cultural heritage and report any similar findings to the authorities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING