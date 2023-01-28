Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A graveyard for fallen mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group is constantly growing.

Putin’s war in Ukraine leads to high death rates on the Russian side as well. Apparently new crematoria are being built and cemeteries enlarged.

Munich – In the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian secret service was able to repeatedly intercept telephone calls from Russian soldiers, while some anonymous soldiers also spoke up themselves. Her message is often:We’re just cannon fodder.The bloody battles in the war of aggression waged by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin are causing immense losses on the Russian side.

Ukraine war: Putin’s attack makes funeral industry boom in Russia – “heavy workload”

A report by the opposition news network The Insider According to them, the Ukraine war in Russia leads to an unprecedented boom in the funeral industry. The portal relies on discussions with workers from funeral homes and crematoria. “The workload is quite high,” said Boris Yakushin, the owner of a crematorium in Russia’s third-largest city, Novosibirsk.

According to the interlocutors of the Russian portal, not only customers are contacting the funeral homes, but also people who want to become service providers in this area themselves and who are looking for the necessary training. “The boom started during the pandemic, when the demand for crematoria increased,” said Dmitry Yevsikov, a specialist in crematorium equipment, who sees the increase not only as a result of the current losses in the Ukraine war. In addition, the cemeteries are running out of ground.

War in Ukraine: Cemetery in Russia is being enlarged – mercenaries from the Wagner Group are also buried there

The cemetery in the village of Bakinskaya, 250 kilometers south of the city of Rostov-on-Don, has already had to be enlarged. The US newspaper New York Times spoke of a sevenfold increase in just two months. The mercenaries of the Kremlin-affiliated Wagner group who were killed in the Ukraine war are buried in the resting place. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin visited the cemetery, while videos on social networks actually showed an expansion.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, has to bury more and more of his soldiers. Russia's losses in the Ukraine war are increasing.

War in Ukraine: Russian funeral industry booms – new crematoria are opened

According to crematorium owner Yakushin, Rostov-on-Don serves as a kind of transit area for the bodies of Russian soldiers from the war of aggression against Ukraine. His colleagues in the city obviously have their hands full. The city is so burdened that a new crematorium is now being built there. Yakushin’s assessment: The fresh crematorium will be busy for the next two to three years. Makers of crosses, wreaths and coffins would also get more orders now.

“Crematoria are increasing exponentially in Russia,” added Yevsikov, who sees the increased demand as a result of the soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. Five more were opened in the past year alone. Nevertheless, he suspects that the 33 crematoria currently operating in Russia will not be able to meet the demand. Therefore, there are several projects that provide for the construction of additional crematoria. Financially, it’s obviously worth it given the current situation: “It’s a good investment. A crematorium pays for itself in three to five years.” Especially if the threat made by Putin’s friend Medvedev to the West is carried out. (bb)