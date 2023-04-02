Gerard Piqué was in the past. This was implied by the Barranquilla singer Shakira this Sunday, when she left Barcelona with her two children, Sasha and Milán, after an extensive and intricate separation process with the former Barcelona player.

Although the 2010 world champion surprised his own and others this Saturday with an explosive interview with his friend Gerard Romero, this Sunday the news regarding his personal life is only one: his children travel to Miami. And they do it in the middle of a heartfelt farewell marked by his mother’s goodbye kiss.

Shakira’s goodbye kiss

As reported by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Gerard Piqué said goodbye to his children on Saturday afternoon.

Apparently, a friend of his went to pick them up at Shakira’s house. Then, he himself would have taken them for the last time to the home where they lived for more than a decade.

Already this Sunday, while some media review Piqué’s supposed anger at the game, Shakira left with the two minors heading to MiamiYo.

In the middle of his way to the plane, the press recorded every detail. And Shakira, very kind, as she has always been with the media, said goodbye blowing a kiss to the cameras.

“Very happy and with a smile on her face, she thanked the press for the words of affection towards her with a ‘thank you'”reports ‘CHANCE’ that they saw her.

According to the reporter Andrés Guerra, from ‘La Vanguardia’, sources close to the ex-Barcelona player assure that he is quite angry about the departure of his children.

According to Guerra, in his article entitled “Gerard Piqué’s tremendous anger over the hasty departure of Shakira and the children”, the world champion in 2010 would be disconcerted because he had not even been notified of the decision.

“The ex-soccer player believes that it is a life change of sufficient depth to have had the opportunity to say something”reads in the mentioned note.

