the journalist Alicia Retto He assumed the leadership of “Latina news: morning edition” after his departure from ATV; However, she was not the only one who left channel 9, hers “her husband” Fernando Díaz television also. Despite being in the same television house, both communicators are part of different projects, but Fátima Aguilar’s partner revealed that she would like to work with the presenter of “Arriba mi gente” again and stated that she was sure that this would happen at some point. moment thanks to the public.

Alicia Retto confesses missing Fernando Díaz

After leaving ATV and the program he hosted with Fernando Diaz, Alicia Retto came to Latina to take on a new professional adventure, but she asserts that she misses the journalist, with whom she is known to have a television “marriage.” Also, she said that she wants to work with him again sometime.

“Hell yeah, I’m not going to deny that I miss him, but we’re giving all our good vibes to our respective shows. Although I believe that life and viewers will bring us back together at some point“, he expressed.

Alicia Retto joined Latina in January 2023. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Alicia Retto talks about her entry into “Latina news”

The host Alicia Retto He was able to refer to his commented entry into the flagship Latina newscast and how he currently gets along with his new partner Fátima Aguilar after just over two months on the screens of the San Felipe channel. The journalist agrees with the decision to change the television house.

“I feel very good. In Latina they have received me in the best way, I feel valued and loved. I came to be happy. I think it was a great decision to come to San Felipe (…) Fátima is a very talented, intelligent girl Before I watched her newscasts and I think she’s a great partner,” he told Trome.