Gerard Piqué does not rest. The now ex-soccer player of Barcelona has not been able to stay out of the spotlight, despite trying to be the ‘less media’.

The former defender has been in the news in Spain in recent days due to striking rumors in the entertainment press.

Of them, the most bombastic have been those that They assure that his relationship with Clara Chía Martí would have endedhis partner after separating from the Colombian Shakira.

Not surprisingly, upon arrival from a trip to the Czech Republic, he was questioned about this and other information.

His reaction: a surprise bathroom for the reporters present.

(The latest: “I was looking at Shakira’s Instagram”: video “condemns” Piqué with his girlfriend).

Piqué surprises with his reaction

As seen in the video published by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Piqué was approached by the ‘paparazzi’ upon his arrival at Shakira’s house, to pick up his children.

In the recording, Piqué, inside the car, listens to all the questions in a cascade.



“There has been a lot of controversy over some images from 2021, I don’t know if you want to comment on something”says a reporter about the recording in which Piqué would be seen with Clara Chía while he continued his relationship with Shakira.

“If you have a comment about it, it would change the subject a lot…”, he adds.

“I don’t know if Shakira has felt bad about those images or if she has contacted you?” Asks a ‘paparazzi’.

“How about that trip in Prague, in the midst of rumors of a crisis with Clara? Are you okay?” adds a reporter.

“There have been a lot of pregnancy rumors… could you say something?” it plays in the background.

“It has been said that on the plane you were going to Prague, You were looking at Shakira’s InstagramCould you clarify, please?” asks another.

In the end, Piqué tries not to flinch. The former soccer player does not even stop to look at the reporters, who were surprised by his reaction.

