HS Järvenpää | The police are now investigating the recycling company’s chemical leak as an occupational safety crime

The toxic gas that escaped from the premises of the Kierto Environmental Services company killed one employee, injured another and caused an alarm situation.

Järvenpää The title of the investigation into the chemical leak in the Wärtsilä area in September has changed.

Now the police are investigating the case as a workplace safety crime.

In the plate smith’s alley On September 19, toxic and corrosive gases were released into the air from the premises of the Kierto Environmental Services company, which handles hazardous waste. Two workers were injured in the accident, and one of them later died from his injuries.

Due to the chemical leak, the authorities urged people to avoid movement and stay indoors.

The police and other authorities started investigating the incident as a work accident. However, the title has been clarified here this week.

“Based on the information received from the regional administrative authority, the preliminary investigation turns into an investigation of an occupational safety crime. However, the preliminary investigation has not yet started,” says the crime commissioner Joni Kokkonen from the East Uusimaa police.

Occupational accident title would focus a police investigation on the actions of employees, but an occupational safety crime shifts the focus to the company where the accident occurred.

Kierto Environmental Services has been in the blame of the authorities for a long time before the accident. According to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes and the ely center, the company has had various problems for years.

