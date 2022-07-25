The friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Las Vegas (United States) left several moments to remember in the history of the Spanish football classic.

In the first moment, the debut of the Polish Robert Lewandowski, in an unofficial match, with the Blaugrana shirt.

The striker, accustomed to scoring goals in German football, was very well adapted to the Catalan team, despite not having spent more than a few days at the service of Xavi and his teammates.

Likewise, the fans highlighted the duel of defenders between Real Madrid player Antonio Rüdiger and Barça player Ronald Araújo.

In the midst of it all, the whistling and booing suffered by central defender Gerard Piqué drew attention. All, apparently, because of his personal situation with the Barranquilla singer Shakira. Also, He highlighted the reaction that the central defender had before that public expression. Especially since, in the midst of the hubbubvery few saw it.

‘Shakira! Shakira!’

During their relationship, the couple had two children, Sasha and Milan, aged seven and nine respectively. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

As seen from the fan records, people whistled at Piqué from before the game started.

Likewise, the cries of “Shakira! Shakira!” echoed in the stands.

At first, Piqué seemed unfazed by what was happening around him. And it is that the Spanish defender, in a certain way, has been used to those scenes.

Faced with such an expression from the public, the footballer only gestured on a couple of occasions in which he looked at the fans.

In fact, in some footage he is seen throwing a bottle of water near the edge of the field. Although some have interpreted his disagreement with that gesture, the bottle seemed not to fall far from the technical bench.

Barcelona play again this Tuesday, a new friendly, against Juventus.

