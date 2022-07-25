With 42 new deaths from covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of the disease reached 677,021 this Sunday, 24, in Brazil. Above 200 for almost a month, the moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is at 230.

There were also 10,312 new cases of coronavirus infections reported on Sunday. The moving average of cases stood at 41,753. Below 50,000 since Friday, the 22nd, it dropped 25.2% in two weeks. The total number of positive diagnoses stands at 33.5 million.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country accumulates 33,591,356 cases and 676,964 deaths. The folder reports that nearly 32 million have recovered from the disease.