There are things that are still unknown about the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique, officially announced in June of the previous year.

But the truth is that many more intimacies are known daily than what could have happened in that home that fell apart and that has caused a lot of information.

They got tired

It is true that the relationship had not been going well for a long time, that Piqué was in ‘bad steps’, but these breakups always have compelling reasons.

The lyrics of the last songs of the Colombian show that there are certain wounds that have not been closed, regardless of whether it is done to attract attention or more sales of the work.

There is a topic that has been discussed in recent days, a great question that no one has been able to answer and that is a secret between the ex-partner.

Who broke?

Shakira “lives singing” that Piqué has looked for her and that she was responsible for ending the relationship, sending her ex-partner to live in the house she had as a bachelor in Barcelona.

Someone from Piqué’s circle has been given the task of filtering the real reason why the former Catalan defender fell out of love with the Barranquillera.

According to ‘Vanitatis’, Piqué doesn’t care that the lyrics of Shakira’s songs have him as his destiny.

“He doesn’t care that she makes songs about him or about his girlfriend, or that she even says that she wants or has wanted to return, because they assure that it is not true,” says the person who exploded and told.

And he added: “What’s more, when Piqué and Shakira broke up, the former soccer player was, according to his friends, tired of the intensity of the Colombian. He felt that she controlled everything and complained a lot: the fights were continuous.

The relationship lasted 12 years and the result of it are two children: Sasha and Milan, and they warn that the Colombian was unbearable.

The daily routine was hard. He tried to supervise everything, so that bored Piqué, who couldn’t stand that intensity.

they talk hard

“Now they argue all the time about how the children are treated and set ‘traps’ for each other. Piqué does not want Shakira to know that her mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, sometimes she takes her grandchildren to after-school. So there are days when he leaves the house with the little ones, he parks a few meters away from his ex’s house and exchanges the children with his mother so that Shakira does not see him, ”he revealed. .

“Another point at which they ‘bite’ each other is when the children are handed over. Many times, Piqué has to wait for long minutes – he has spent half an hour – at the door until they come out, something that exposes him to the press and puts him in a bad mood, “he learned.

