Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google for “BZRP Music Session #53,” a song full of poison darts aimed at his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, but the former soccer player, apparently, will not be left behind.

According to a report by the Google search engine, in the week of January 9 to 13, Colombia was the fourth country with the most searches related to Shakira.

The first place was occupied Spain, where the woman from Barranquilla lived for almost 12 years. They followed Uruguay, second; Paraguayan, third, and Argentina ranked fifth. The information broke down that in that week the singer-songwriter “is the person who has generated the greatest search interest in Colombia.”

That interest extended to “BZRP Music Session #53“, the most recent musical theme, which is the most listened to on Spotify. In “BZRP Music Session #53”, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you gave yourself as a champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

Kickback?

The success of the song has been such, but also the dedication to Piqué, that his relatives have analyzed the option of a possible lawsuit.

The lyrics of the song are alluding to him, to his girlfriend, but it is not direct, which has generated the option of going to court.

However, it was known in Spain that the advisers of the former defender of the selection of his country have already recommended not to open a legal process against Shakira, since there are no direct references to Piqué.

