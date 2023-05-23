The relationship between Shakira and Gerard PiquIt is not known in what situation he is. What is clear is that since their separation was known, almost a year ago, there have been many comments that have been made.

The singer has gone against him and in her latest hits the lyrics have been almost direct towards the ex-soccer player Barcelona.

In her latest song, ‘Acróstico’, the woman from Barranquilla sings with her children, milan and sasha which, according to what they say from Spain, has unleashed an inconvenience in the parents of the children.

Sue?

It is noted that even the lawsuit has been discussed, because he did not see with good eyes that the two were present in the video of the song.

The last thing that was known, they told in ‘The Ana Rosa program’, is that Piqué will not sue her, well, at least for the moment.

Antonio Rossi, collaborator of ‘El programa de AR’, said that the former defender has saved a master move as far as that issue is concerned.

“She has an AS up her sleeve. Apart from saying that Shakira will continue to do what she sees fit, without having to inform Piqué when she thinks she doesn’t have to inform him, as has been the case in this last case,” he said.

And he added: “Piqué is not going to take legal action of course, first because it seems that the context in USA It’s not the same as here.”

What is known is that “he does not want to start a legal dispute against the mother of his children, but in the event that things escalate, he has an ace up his sleeve to demonstrate that it would affect Shakira’s image above all.” Rossi warned.

“Being able to demonstrate that it has not favored the relationship of their children with the father. And he has it on WhatsApp, because it is in writing. A message that Shakira has written and that Piqué has and could use to damage Shakira’s image, where it would be clear that he did not want or pretended that they did not have a good relationship with the father, once the divorce began, “sentenced the collaborator.

