Friday, February 17, 2023
Piqué receives a ruthless comment from Iker Casillas that goes viral

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Gerard Piqué


Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique

Photo:

YouTube Screenshot

Gerard Piqué

Ibai Llanos stirred up social networks by posting the message, seriously or jokingly?

Gerard Piqué He lives his life as a former soccer player, businessman and ex-partner of the Colombian Shakira. But in the football environment it continues to generate controversy.

This Friday a controversial comment from the Real Madrid exporter, Iker Casillaswho had no mercy with Piqué.

Joking or serious?

Iker Casillas and Lionel Messi, in a duel in the Spanish League.

Photo:

Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

It is a query via chat that the youtuber made Ibai Plains Casillas about Piqué, and specifically, his opinion about him.

“Iker, what do you think of Piqué, don’t you think he’s a bit of an asshole? Be honest,” the content creator asked the exporter.

Casillas’s response was forceful, although everything indicates that there is a joking tone, but it generated a storm on social networks. “Total and imbecile brat,” he replied.

Ibai himself shared the short conversation on his social networks, with the comment: “Casillas woke up friendly today.”

Despite the rivalry that Real Madrid and Barcelona had in the past, Casillas and Piqué have a friendship built in the Spanish team.

There are those who are already asking online for Casillas and Piqué to face each other in a new edition of The evening of the yearor, which is another of the events organized by Llanos, which is broadcast on Twitch and consists of Ibai inviting famous ‘youtubers’ and ‘streamers’ to get into the ring to box.

SPORTS

More sports news

