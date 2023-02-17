Piqué receives a ruthless comment from Iker Casillas that goes viral

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Pique
YouTube Screenshot
Gerard Piqué
Ibai Llanos stirred up social networks by posting the message, seriously or jokingly?
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué He lives his life as a former soccer player, businessman and ex-partner of the Colombian Shakira. But in the football environment it continues to generate controversy.
This Friday a controversial comment from the Real Madrid exporter, Iker Casillaswho had no mercy with Piqué.
Joking or serious?
It is a query via chat that the youtuber made Ibai Plains Casillas about Piqué, and specifically, his opinion about him.
“Iker, what do you think of Piqué, don’t you think he’s a bit of an asshole? Be honest,” the content creator asked the exporter.
Casillas’s response was forceful, although everything indicates that there is a joking tone, but it generated a storm on social networks. “Total and imbecile brat,” he replied.
Ibai himself shared the short conversation on his social networks, with the comment: “Casillas woke up friendly today.”
Despite the rivalry that Real Madrid and Barcelona had in the past, Casillas and Piqué have a friendship built in the Spanish team.
There are those who are already asking online for Casillas and Piqué to face each other in a new edition of The evening of the yearor, which is another of the events organized by Llanos, which is broadcast on Twitch and consists of Ibai inviting famous ‘youtubers’ and ‘streamers’ to get into the ring to box.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #receives #ruthless #comment #Iker #Casillas #viral
Leave a Reply