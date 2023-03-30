Gerard Piqué He does not forget his time as a Barcelona footballer and the friendship he had with the Brazilian Daniel Alveswho today spends his days in prison accused of sexual abuse.

Piqué recently broke the silence around the issue that his former teammate is going through in the defense of Barcelona and his statements circulate again on social networks.

What did Piqué say about Alves?

Dani Alves and Gerard Piqué shared the Barcelona dressing room for eight and a half years.

The Spaniard was clear in an interview by assuring that nothing is clear and that these days the easiest thing to do is to say that he is guilty.

However, he also emphasized his position if he is found guilty by justice.

“If it happened, you have to be very tough; even I would be more than what justice dictates,” Piqué said during an interview on RAC 1.

“It is a very complicated case. Because I know him personally and I have an important appreciation for him. The whole case, for those of us who have been colleagues or former colleagues, and for him himself, is very difficult. I just want justice to do its job,” he said.

“Me until they tell me that he has done it and that there is evidence, well I think we have to wait. Lor easier today is to say that he is already guilty and that he deserves to be worth it. I want to wait. Wait for what the judge says. And if the judge believes that it is one thing or the other, then you have to abide by it, and from there, then help the victim above all in the process, ”he added.

In addition, Piqué was very surprised by what would have happened: “It is a host with an open hand to everyone, a host of reality. You think ‘how could that have happened?’ If that is the case and it has happened, I think you have to be very hard. With him and with everyone who does something like that. I would even be tougher than justice is because I am totally in favor of all those who defend the only yes is yes ”.

