Piqué goes against Shakira again and answers about the song with Bizarrap

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pique and Shakira.
Twitch King’s League, Youtube Shakira
Pique and Shakira.
The former soccer player was questioned about the issue against him. His reaction left his friends quiet.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 16, 2023, 09:15 PM
Gerard Piqué does not stop responding to Shakira. After the release of the last song by the Barranquillera, a whole ‘hymn’ against the former Barcelona soccer player, the man who was world champion in 2010 has not missed every opportunity he has to try to raise his pride.
Friday was the time for Piqué to put on a Casio watch to react to Shakira’s comparison with that brand and Rolexes. Sunday was the time for him to appear mounted in a Renault Twingo, a car that Shakira compared to a Ferrari in her last song. And now, this Monday, it was time to refer to the song as such.
His way of doing it: a reaction that left his companions cold.
(You can read: Piqué, “this relationship was too big for you”: “paparazzi” explodes for Shakira).
His favourite song?
In the transmission made this Monday by the organization of the King’s League, the project that Piqué presides over, the ‘streamer’ DjMaRiiO decided to launch a striking question for the former Catalan player.
“What is your favorite Bizarrap session?”, says the digital creator.
After looking to the side and puffing, Piqué replied: “I really don’t know the numbers, I have no idea.”
“One that sounds familiar to you that you have heard,” comments another of those present to arouse a response.
“The most recent!”Piqué replies, with irony, between laughs.
All of the former player’s teammates repeat “The most recent” and joke around with another session.
In the end, Piqué, somewhat uncomfortable, is left smiling.
More news
SPORTS
January 16, 2023, 09:15 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #Shakira #answers #song #Bizarrap
Leave a Reply