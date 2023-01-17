Piqué goes against Shakira again and answers about the song with Bizarrap

Gerard Piqué does not stop responding to Shakira. After the release of the last song by the Barranquillera, a whole ‘hymn’ against the former Barcelona soccer player, the man who was world champion in 2010 has not missed every opportunity he has to try to raise his pride.

Friday was the time for Piqué to put on a Casio watch to react to Shakira’s comparison with that brand and Rolexes. Sunday was the time for him to appear mounted in a Renault Twingo, a car that Shakira compared to a Ferrari in her last song. And now, this Monday, it was time to refer to the song as such.

His way of doing it: a reaction that left his companions cold.

His favourite song?

Photo: Taken from Youtube and Twitch

In the transmission made this Monday by the organization of the King’s League, the project that Piqué presides over, the ‘streamer’ DjMaRiiO decided to launch a striking question for the former Catalan player.

“What is your favorite Bizarrap session?”, says the digital creator.

After looking to the side and puffing, Piqué replied: “I really don’t know the numbers, I have no idea.”

“One that sounds familiar to you that you have heard,” comments another of those present to arouse a response.

“The most recent!”Piqué replies, with irony, between laughs.

All of the former player’s teammates repeat “The most recent” and joke around with another session.

In the end, Piqué, somewhat uncomfortable, is left smiling.

