Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué goes against Shakira again and answers about the song with Bizarrap

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Pique and Shakira

Pique and Shakira.

Photo:

Twitch King’s League, Youtube Shakira

Pique and Shakira.

The former soccer player was questioned about the issue against him. His reaction left his friends quiet.

Gerard Piqué does not stop responding to Shakira. After the release of the last song by the Barranquillera, a whole ‘hymn’ against the former Barcelona soccer player, the man who was world champion in 2010 has not missed every opportunity he has to try to raise his pride.

See also  Zola: "Napoli balanced, Milan sparkling. But for the Scudetto I say Inter: they know how to win"

Friday was the time for Piqué to put on a Casio watch to react to Shakira’s comparison with that brand and Rolexes. Sunday was the time for him to appear mounted in a Renault Twingo, a car that Shakira compared to a Ferrari in her last song. And now, this Monday, it was time to refer to the song as such.

His way of doing it: a reaction that left his companions cold.

(You can read: Piqué, “this relationship was too big for you”: “paparazzi” explodes for Shakira).

His favourite song?

Photo:

Taken from Youtube and Twitch

In the transmission made this Monday by the organization of the King’s League, the project that Piqué presides over, the ‘streamer’ DjMaRiiO decided to launch a striking question for the former Catalan player.

“What is your favorite Bizarrap session?”, says the digital creator.

After looking to the side and puffing, Piqué replied: “I really don’t know the numbers, I have no idea.”

“One that sounds familiar to you that you have heard,” comments another of those present to arouse a response.

“The most recent!”Piqué replies, with irony, between laughs.

All of the former player’s teammates repeat “The most recent” and joke around with another session.

See also  Chris Evans and the time he predicted his 'link' with Shakira in "Captain America and the Winter Soldier"

In the end, Piqué, somewhat uncomfortable, is left smiling.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #Shakira #answers #song #Bizarrap

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SSC detains 'El Fercho', alleged collaborator of the Tepito Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result