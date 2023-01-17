elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City made the arrest of a man identified as Fernando “N”alias ‘The Fercho’alleged collaborator of the cartel of the Tepito Union.

According to the police report, he was captured on Morelos street in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, in possession of 500 grams of presumed marijuana as well as 68 packages of the same substance and cash.

‘El Fercho’ is also identified as an alleged collaborator of the Los Tanzanios criminal group, linked to the crimes of extortion, kidnapping, arms trafficking and drug dealing in the country’s capital, as well as being related to the Tepito Union.

The arrest occurred when uniformed officers were conducting surveillance tours and noticed two people opening a backpack, but one of them noticed the presence of the police officers and fled the scene without being caught.

Fernando “N”, was captured and was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry for his alleged responsibility in crimes against health. Some versions suggest that El Fercho would be the brother of a man identified with the nickname ‘The hummingbird’another man linked to various crimes.

Who are the Tanzanians?

According to the documents of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), hacked by the Guacamaya collective, it was revealed that one of the seven criminal bosses who are a priority for capture in Mexico City is Nicolás Enrique, an alleged leader linked to The Tanzanians.

This criminal organization is related to drug dealing, kidnapping and extortion and, to a lesser extent, armed robbery, to homes, vehicles and public transportation, in addition to collaborating with the Tepito Union.