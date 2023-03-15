The opinion of the former Barcelona player
Gerard Pique spoke about the alleged sexual assault, which has the protagonist Dani Alves. The former player of Barcelona he is currently being held in Brians 2 prison after being denounced by a young woman, who said she was attacked in the private bathroom of a well-known Barcelona nightclub in late December. The case immediately ended up in the media spotlight. The wife, who had recently lost her mother, did not hide her pain and on her social networks she deleted the photos of her together with Dani. Waiting for a verdict.
Piqué’s opinion
“I would be more inflexible than justice”declared the former Barcelona central defender, very firm in his condemnation of the alleged facts, during an interview this morning with RAC 1.“It is a very complicated case. Because I know him personally and I have an important appreciation for him. The whole case, for us who have been colleagues or former colleagues, and for him, is very heavy. I just want justice to do his job”he said. “Me until they tell me that he did and that there is evidence, well I think we have to wait. The simplest thing today is to say that he is already guilty. I want to wait. Wait what the judge will say. And if the judge thinks it’s one thing or the other, then you have to respect that, and from there, on, help the victim especially in the process. You think ‘how could this happen?’ If that’s the case and it happened, I think you must be very tough. With him and with all those who do such a thing. I would be even harsher than justice because I am totally in favor of all those who defend the only yes is yes. I think we have to respect each other, men and women. In the end, what we want is to live in a world where things like that don’t happen. Which, to our regret, happen and we have to live with it, but here I would be totally adamant and be very harsh if that happened.”.
March 14, 2023 (change March 14, 2023 | 18:54)
