Video | The oil spill revealed a submarine in Spain that was probably built to transport cocaine

Authorities searched the vessel on Tuesday and no drugs were found.

Professional fishermen drew attention to oil floating on the surface of the water on Monday off the northwest coast of Spain. The source of the oil was revealed to be a fiberglass submarine, reports news agency Reuters.

The bow of the submarine stuck above the surface of the water. The propeller was stuck in the mud bottom of the Ria de Arousa bay.

Authorities believe that the specially made submarine belongs to drug criminals. According to a preliminary assessment, the submarine was most likely built to smuggle cocaine to Europe.

The sea was too rough on Monday, but on Tuesday the authorities were able to examine the ship. No drugs were found in the submarine, but more detailed investigations were continued to find possible secret compartments.

The vessel is 15-22 meters long and is the second smuggling submarine of a similar size found in the autonomous region of Galicia. In 2019, the authorities confiscated it 3,000 kilos of cocaine from a submarine that came from Colombia, South America.

No trace of the crew of the now-discovered submarine has been found.