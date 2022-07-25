The first ‘Clasico’ of the season was held in the United States between Barcelona And Real Madrid. During the match Gerard Piqué he was targeted by the fans and not for his football exploits. At every touch of the ball Piqué was in fact the subject of whistles and insults. And noisy choirs rose in favor of Shakira, who recently ended the long relationship with the player. The relationship would end because of Gerard’s betrayal.