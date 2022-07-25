Elden Ring is by far one of the most popular games of this year. It is one of the best-selling titles released so far in 2022 and continues to go strong. Elden Ring has already made its mark on gaming history and will be remembered as one of the premier action-RPGs to be played for years to come.

Board games of the RPG genre are also in demand at the moment. Lately, you play games like Dungeons & Dragons have been used a lot. This is leading to a number of video games receiving their own tabletop RPGs as players seek to delve into their favorite franchises.

The publishing house Kadokawa announced that a board game based on Elden Ring is on the way. The book will be released for Japan in early spring 2023, without it being known whether it will arrive in the West. There is also no mention of how much it will cost, although that information will likely be revealed as the release date approaches.

The adaptation of Elden Ring it will be managed by Group SNE and will be produced by Hironori Katou, the same team that created the tabletop RPG Dark Souls. The book will contain a number of rules and data for items, monsters, spells and more.

Source: Dualshockers