With videoNOS did not show them during the live broadcast, but a handful of demonstrators with posters were present on Dam Square during Remembrance Day. As it turns out, they drew attention to the human rights situation in Uganda. And they want the ‘unconditional’ Dutch financial support to the African country to end.

The demonstrators were silent during the two minutes of silence and held up protest posters, which read, among other things, “black genocides matter‘. They are angry because, according to them, money goes through the EU and the Netherlands to President Yoweri Museveni, leader of the country in the middle of Africa since 1986. He came to power after a bloody five-year war and rules with an iron hand. International sources show that press freedom is minimal in the country and that torture and executions take place.

Activist Nico Schoonderwoerd was also on Dam Square on Thursday evening. He calls himself the representative of the Ugandan community in our country. The silent protest was also said to have taken place on behalf of the UK community. According to Schoonderwoerd, he was there because the media is not interested in the human rights situation in the African country. "The Netherlands supports the regime with 70 million euros a year, and that is not emergency aid. Our government supports corrupt justice and even donates police vehicles."

A silent protest during the National Remembrance Day on Dam Square. It appears to be activists who criticize the human rights situation in Uganda. © ANP



Geopolitical interests

According to the activist, the Netherlands is being ‘blackmailed’ by the Ugandan president, who is said to have committed genocide in his own country, but is also ‘stirring up the fire’ in various African neighboring countries. “Why is there blackmail? In Uganda there are one and a half million refugees from those neighboring countries and the Netherlands absolutely does not want the dictator to stop taking care of them. There is also a peace force active in Somalia, to which Uganda makes a major contribution. And the dictator threatens to withdraw his soldiers. So there are geopolitical interests, which means that our country remains silent about the course of events and continues to support.”

During the protest on Dam Square, a photo of the Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was also shown. The author ended up in Ugandan prison after criticizing the government. Schoonderwoerd: "He was tortured by the son of the dictator and detained again by the court." In the end, Rukirabashaija managed to escape from house arrest; he fled abroad and is now in Germany.



Unfortunately, members of parliament are too busy with other matters, especially as long as the subject is not on the media agenda Activist Nico Schoonderwoerd

Death penalty for homosexual acts

Very recently, a controversial proposal came through the parliament in Uganda, which criminalizes homosexual expressions or acts in public. Someone can receive the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’, sex with a minor, sex while HIV positive and incest.

The Dutch cabinet has urged joint pressure within the EU on the Ugandan government not to agree to this law, according to a letter from the cabinet to parliament. “The Netherlands, as co-chair of the international diplomacy working group within the Equal Rights Coalition, actively monitoring the situation in Uganda. Our country sees this coalition and the European Union as the primary partnerships for achieving joint diplomatic actions. In a national context, the Dutch embassy in Kampala is following the issue.”

Also, according to the letter, ‘Dutch support for law enforcement programs in Uganda will be reconsidered’. Schoonderwoerd believes that unconditional support to Uganda should stop immediately. In addition, there must be parliamentary control over the use of aid funds that go to the country and human rights must be central in Uganda.

“Unfortunately, MPs are too busy with other matters, especially as long as the subject is not on the media agenda. While I am ashamed of this as a Dutchman. That is why we have now drawn attention to this in a respectful manner during Remembrance Day. And we succeeded, as the images show,” said the activist.

The poster refers to the genocide that the Ugandan president would have committed against his own people © Nico Schoonderwoerd



