While the Colombian artist Shakira sweeps away with his musical successes, and the ex-soccer player Pique is immersed in the world of kings league, new revelations arise around what the relationship of the ex-partner is.

According to the latest revelations, in the separation process there would already be a joint decision on the famous mansion that was owned by both.



Apparently, Shakira would no longer be the owner of the mansion located in Barcelona and where she is currently living with her children, milan and sashaincluding with his parents, William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll.

What happened? Piqué would have kept the mansion in which she lived with Shakira. The residence, which is located in the Ciutat Diagonal urbanization in Esplugues de Llobregat, in an exclusive area in Barcelona, ​​would now be in the name of the former soccer player and his father.

The paparazzi Jordi Martin, who has made scandalous revelations, now assured that he was able to verify that the Colombian singer is no longer the owner of what has been her home in recent years.

Shakira and Piqué's mansion in Barcelona.

“Two months ago I had access to the scriptures and I was surprised,” he said during a participation in the “Intruders” program.

He indicated that the ex-partner acquired the house in 2012, in the name of a corporation registered in the Spanish city.

“But, to this day, only Piqué and his father appear in that company, Shakira is no longer listed, so she no longer owns the house,” he said.

How is the mansion?

Inside Shakira’s mansion.

Built in 2012 by the Catalan architect mireia admetllerthe property has three floors and two basement levels with garage and cellar.

One of its main attributes are its huge windows from which the family can admire the panoramic views of the city.

Throughout these years, Shakira enjoyed with her children Milan and Sasha the variety of comforts that the house has.

For the more sporty profiles, it has a gym, a soccer field and a paddle court, while if you are looking for options for different activities you can choose to spend some time in the pool, in the games area, watch a movie in the private cinema or read a book in the library.

The house is valued at a price between 12 and 14 million euros (from 12,736,800 to 14,859,600 dollars).

