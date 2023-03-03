A parish priest in San Remese was suspended by the diocese for an intimate video recorded during a phone call with a man he met on social media, who had threatened to spread the images if he didn’t pay him handsomely.

A real case of revenge porn: the priest refused in the face of blackmail, so the video was forwarded to various email addresses, including that of the curia, which sent him a letter of suspension.

“The Diocese of Sanremo – we read – with deep regret informs that with regard to the presbyter, a report has been received concerning an unfortunate affair in which, due to imprudence, lightness and serious violation of the obligations deriving from the clerical state, the same presbyter.”

The note specifies that “as regards the negative conduct with regard to the moral norms and obligations of priestly life, the bishop has opened a preliminary investigation in order to define, with accuracy, facts and responsibilities and to arrive at just and dutiful measures, which will disclosed.

Pending the convenient completion of the canonical judicial procedures, the Presbyter has agreed to suspend his parish ministry”. According to reports from Ansa, the parish priest will ask for the opening of a canonical judicial procedure to be recognized as justice.