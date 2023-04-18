Another chapter of the ninth of Shakira and Gerard Piqué has been revealed in Spain, while the ex-partner makes his life each by his side.

(You may be interested: Shakira and Piqué put their house up for sale: this is the money they ask for, video)

It has to do with the luxurious property where the ex-partner lived, where the Colombian later lived and the one that is now for sale, after Shakira left for the United States.

milan and sashathe children of the ex-partner who announced their separation in June 2022, are with Shakira, but their father is very aware of them.

At the start of last December, both reached an agreement and in an official statement they determined the conditions of the separation.

In Spain there has been talk, now, of the house in which the family lived in Barcelona, ​​a mansion in a luxurious neighborhood of the city.

(Read also: Piqué’s mother relives her worst anguish and asks for privacy on the Shakira issue)

Inside Shakira’s mansion.

It has been speculated that Piqué and his girlfriend will go to live there, a hard blow for the Barranquillera, but that is not entirely confirmed, although the ex-player’s parents are close by.

But information was leaked warning that the house is for sale. One of the presenters of the Mediaset program said the following on the subject: “It has been published these days that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were planning to move to this house. I tell you that it is not like that, because I know from a very good source that the house is for sale for

The mansion in check

The house where Shakira lived is located in the Ciudad Diagonal area, in Esplugas de Llobregat, an exclusive place in Barcelona.

This is the aerial view of Shakira’s mansion in Barcelona, ​​Spain. See also Shakira present? This is how 'I congratulate you' sounded in Gerard Piqué's renowned 'house'

The property was built in 2012 when Shakira decided to move to Barcelona to start her life as a couple with Gerard Piqué.

It is a 3,800 square meter house, which has several luxuries: such as a garden, a small recording studio, tennis court, gym and even a large swimming pool.

Shakira’s ex-house has a minimalist style where the color white rules. It has a wooden paved floor, a giant kitchen and an outside terrace.

According to what the Colombian woman revealed in her videos, when she lived there, the living room has a large chaise longue sofa, a low cabinet that is lacquered in white and also has a space dedicated to the awards she has received throughout of his career.

Shakira’s bedroom, large and bright, had a large white bed and nightstands. Shakira also had a large recording studio.

SPORTS

More sports news