Of Laura Cuppini

A Danish study confirms that the “population” of bacteria and viruses living in the intestine is different in people suffering from the disease

People with anorexia have a different gut microbiota than those without the eating disorder, as shown by several studies. Let’s talk about all microorganisms — bacteria, archaea (or archaea), viruses and fungi — which populate the gastrointestinal tract and affect metabolism, immunity and neurobiology (functioning of the nervous system). The microbiota performs very important functions e its pathological change («dysbiosis»), due to diet, drugs or other factors, can favor the development of certain diseases. Furthermore, according to a study published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, the intestinal “zoo”, the composition and modulation of which would depend for about 50% on the diet, would have effects on the brain up to shaping the way of thinking. So far, however, the evidence of the possible association between microbiota and pathologies derives almost exclusively from animal models, which are not directly transferable to humans.

A new international study, coordinated by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark e published in the magazine Nature Microbiology

suggests that an altered gut microbiota and its effects on the serum metabolome (the products of metabolism in the blood) may contribute to the complex pathogenesis of anorexia. The authors analyzed fecal samples from 77 women with anorexia and 70 healthy women (control group) to "map" the bacterial and viral microbiota; they also examined the participants' serum metabolome to evaluate the effects of microbiota alterations and the "wrong" food intake. Analyzing the faecal samples of the participants, different bacterial groups (for example some species of Clostridium) and viruses resulted altered in the anorexic subjects and it was observed a reduction of the normal interactions between bacteria and viruses.

Microbiota transplantation The researchers went one step further, by transplanting fecal microbiota of anorexic women into female mice that had been deprived of intestinal germs. The effects of the transplant were a reduction in the animals’ weight gain and an alteration in the expression of genes involved in the control of appetite and energy expenditure. Mice transplanted with altered microbiota (and subjected to a low-calorie diet) they lost more weight initially and had slower weight gain over time, compared to mice transplanted with feces from healthy individuals. In addition, the researchers observed a series of changes in the expression of genes in the hypothalamus and adipose tissue involved in the control of behavior and energy homeostasis (ie the ability of living beings to maintain the stability of internal functions).

«Interestingly, some taxa Bacterial (groups) were linked to eating disorder scores and psychological condition, after adjusting for multiple confounders including age, body mass index (Bmi), smoking and medications, the paper authors write. —. In particular, we have found that Clostridium species correlated with eating disorder scores, indicating their potential role in regulating eating behavior and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Our results support the hypothesis that a severely altered gut microbiota contributes to some stages of the pathogenesis of anorexia."

«Anorexia has a high mortality (5-6%) – write the researchers -. 95% of cases involve women and the prevalence in the population is about 1%. The pathogenesis of anorexia probably involves genetics and various environmental factors and an altered gut microbiota has been observed in individuals suffering from the disorder." Anorexia isn't just about wanting to be thin — it's a complex mental disorder that it changes the way the brain regulates appetite and perception of the body. Despite the many studies on the subject, even today there are no certainties on the underlying causes of the disease. Some research on twins has reported heritability estimates of 50-60%; other works have identified eight loci genes (position of a gene or gene marker within a chromosome) that show correlations with psychiatric disorders, physical activity and metabolic and anthropometric traits (i.e. relating to the measurements of the human body as a whole or in its components). At the pathophysiological level, anorexia is characterized by numerous endocrine alterations and from errors in neurotransmitter signaling in various parts of the brain.