After several months of negotiations between his lawyers, on December 1st Shakira and Pique signed the agreement that will allow the singer to settle in 2023 with her children in Miami, United Stateswhere he has a residence and where his maternal family has been residing for the last few years

The agreement came after both expressed through a statement that they had done it to “guarantee the well-being” of their children.

After his signature, Piqué’s lawyer explained to the press that the two were already “calmer and more relaxed”.

But beyond the separation and custody of her children, Shakira will have to return to Spain in 2023, since the criminal case for various economic crimes against the Spanish public treasury is pending, for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years and two months. imprisonment and a fine of more than 23 million euros.

Piqué, who continues with Clara Chiahe will look for new professional horizons, but the truth is that each one for himself.

christmas and new year

will be the first Christmas and a new year that the couple does not spend those days with their children together.

The new conditions indicate that these dates must be distributed and the media are already talking about how the issue will be.

The Spanish media El Nacional say that sasha and milan They are the most affected by the separation.

They warn that the change of Barcelona to Miami They don’t see it well, because in Spain they have their friends and their father and the family of the ex-soccer player.

“Pilar Mañé and Ramon Tamborero are negotiating against the clock. With an added inconvenience and that is that Shakira flew to Dubai, accompanied by her children, to spend the Christmas holidays there. She has not yet set a return date, but at the latest on December 30 she has to be in Barcelona so that Milan and Sasha spend the last days of the year with their father, ”they say in the middle.

And it was added: “Milán and Sasha love Shakira very much, but also Piqué. He is their role model. In addition, they adore their paternal grandparents, with whom they have a close relationship. In fact, the athlete’s parents will also try to travel with him to Miami.

Shakira has not stopped being news in the main media and on social networks.

The couple’s children start classes on January 5, which is why Piqué and his lawyers requested that Sasha and Milan be with him before that date, because the idea is that they spend Kings with him.

Shakira would have said ‘yes’ and that the children would travel to Miami on January 11. What is known is that the singer would leave for Miami between January 7 and 9 to prepare for the arrival of her children.

