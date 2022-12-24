If you compare the riders participating in the last championship with those who will take to the track in 2023, four of them will not be back on the starting grid in the next world championship. Excluding Sebastian Vettel, who retired from racing, and Daniel Ricciardo, who moved into the role of third driver of Red Bull, the only two who they were not reconfirmed from their team were Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacherby Williams and respectively Haas.

The German, who finished the season with 12 points, paid dearly for some mistakes made during the championship, the same ones that pushed the team principal Günther Steiner not to count on the 23-year-old anymore. The manager, after having repeatedly publicly criticized the son of the seven-time world champion Michael, has in fact made the decision to replace the number 47 with his compatriot Nico Hülkenberg for 2023, not allowing him, at least for the moment, to continue in F1.

A situation very similar to the one experienced in the past by Esteban Oconnot confirmed by Force India in 2019 but then moved to Renault (today Alpine) in 2020, with which he won his first and so far only GP of his career in 2021, in Hungary. Based on his own experience, the Frenchman is convinced of a possible return of Schumacher in the next few years, as he declared to some media: “I believe he will return to F1 – he has declared – I’ve been out of the sport and I know how it feels to leave F1 after two years. But hard work, dedication and always being there is what got me back on track, and I’m sure he will have a chance to come back.”. While waiting for news on Schumacher’s future, still indicated as a possible third Mercedes driver, these words once again underline the friendship between the two drivers, so much so that Ocon himself had indicated the German as a potential replacement for Alonso for 2023 in Alpine.