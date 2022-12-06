Gerard Pique and Shakira They officially announced their separation last June. During all this time, the ex-partner has been the center of attraction of the public world and of journalists specialized in entertainment.

Piqué, you know, has an affair with Clara Chia Marti, a young woman whom he met at his company Kronos, as he worked there.

Shakira has seen more bond with her children, sasha and milanwho are his life and his main reason to keep going.

Recently, the agreement they reached on the issue of custody was known. Shakira is going to live with them Miami and It is said that the trip will be after Christmas.

The ex-partner coincided in an event at the school of one of their children, but the relationship did not look very friendly, which confirms that it is broken and that they cannot stand each other.

At least that’s what the Spanish media say, Barcelona. The National of Catalonia pointed out that they did not exchange a word and were, during the event, very far apart.

“The scene was uncomfortable for everyone. The soccer player sat in one part and the singer in another. Again they tried not to coincide, they also entered at different times. They jumped the queue of the rest of the parents to avoid questions,” it was read in that medium. .

It was said that once the celebration in that cloister ended, everyone went their own way. Piqué left quickly without saying goodbye to anyone, while the Barranquillera did.

He spent a few moments with the families of his children’s classmates and with the teachers.

