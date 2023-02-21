Piqué and Clara Chía, kicked out of the restaurant: the owner, a fan of Shakira, video

Gerard Piqué It does not stop being news on a daily basis, due to his media relationship with the young woman Clara Chia Marti, after his break with the Colombian Shakira.

This Monday, the footballer monopolized the media for his displeasure with his teammates kings leagueof which he is president, after discrepancies with some partners due to arbitration decisions.

But Piqué was also in the news for a video that was leaked on social networks and went viral, in which he is with his partner.

thrown out of the restaurant

The young woman would have had a panic attack as a result of the harassment of the press.

The couple went out on one of their visits that have become public, to a restaurant for dinner, but they got a surprise.

The place, according to witnesses, belongs to a follower of the Colombian Shakira, who, upon seeing the fashionable couple in his establishment, did not allow them to stay and took them out of the place.

What could be seen in the video is the couple leaving the premises very upset to get in the car and leave, faced with the siege of journalists and followers.

Since Piqué made his relationship with Clara Chía official to the world, with an explosive photo on Instagram published on January 25, he has been less and less shy with public demonstrations of love and with confessions regarding the romance he has with the young woman. 23 years old.

Neither the lethal darts that Shakira threw at the ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ nor the incessant speculation by the media, much less the harsh comments on social networks from users have managed to make Clara’s relationship Chía and Piqué stagger. On the contrary, week after week they show that they are more united than ever.

Only that each outing in public lends itself to new uncomfortable situations and to the siege of the press that does not lose sight of them. .

