Limitless adolescence. This movie on Netflix is ​​not afraid of censorship and presents a story that is as sexual as it is dramatic.

The hot catalog of Netflix (which is activated in only two steps) includes provocative stakes that even have real sex scenes as part of its plot; however, not all viewers are willing to enjoy adult stories. Some prefer coming-of-age teen drama type arcs. If it is what you are also looking for, then you are on the right note, because we have the perfect recommendation, in which you will see a narrative as sad as it is sensual.

Is about “White girl”, the 2016 film starring Morgan Saylor, which gained popularity after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

“White girl” is directed by Elizabeth Wood. Photo: FilmRise

What is “White girl” about?

“A college student in search of cocaine and fleeting pleasures on the streets of New York finds something real only to see it fade,” recites the official synopsis shared by Netflix.

White girl brings us closer to Leah, a young college girl whose life goes by normally in sunny New York City. However, under her warm appearance and platinum hair hide the perverse intentions of a young woman who only seeks to find pleasure in any of her forms.

Thus, the tape guides the viewer on a journey full of uncontrolled sex, alcohol and drugs. That is at least until Leah runs into a rebellious boy who sells drugs. They both meet at a wild party where she makes a mistake and he ends up behind bars. Now, the protagonist is pushed into a dramatic story in which the only thing she wants is to give back the freedom to whom she believes that she lost it because of her.

Is “White girl” worth watching?

“White girl” has a good score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (70% approval), despite the fact that the public has not necessarily been very kind to the film (they only gave it a 45% score on the portal). .

“‘White girl’ is not an easy movie to watch, but it moves deftly between tension and drama, and is an admirably confident debut for writer-director Elizabeth Wood,” reads the consensus of the specialized website.