Piqué and Clara Chía have a date ready to give Shakira a ‘low blow’

There is an alarm. Shakira, while saying goodbye to Cartagena After seeing his father recovering from surgery, he lives a difficult moment, because he knows that what is to come is not good.

Gerard Piqué continues in Barcelona, ​​Spain, next to his children, milan and sasha fulfilling the holiday agreement to which you are entitled.

the meeting

On several occasions it has been heard that the woman from Barranquilla does everything possible because Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s girlfriend, do not approach or spend time with her children, but that does not seem to be avoided.

The family of the excetral of Barcelona and the selection of Spain has an important event to which he must attend with the children and at the same time with his girlfriend.

The meeting will be at the wedding of the ex-sportsman’s brother, Marc Pique, who will get married on June 23, as confirmed by the journalist Laura Fa.

“Marc and his girlfriend, Maria Valls, will say ‘I do’ to each other in a ceremony to be held at her parents’ home,” Fa said.

And he added: “It will be the first family act where Clara could coincide with Milan and Sasha.”

While the children must return ra Miami, United States, On June 19, Piqué would be in talks with Shakira for them to attend his uncle’s wedding.

