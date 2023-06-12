Silvio Berlusconi “could be trusted in European matters”, because he was a “true pro-EU representative of his beloved Italy”. Now that he has disappeared, the survival of his party, Forza Italia, is in doubt and the time has therefore come to “build something new” in the central area of ​​the centre-right, also to avoid ‘takeover’ by the allies. This was told to Adnkronos by Elmar Brok, MEP of the CDU (PPE group) for eight legislatures, for a long time president of the Foreign Affairs commission.

Brok worked extensively with Berlusconi, who was MEP twice: “We weren’t always of the same opinion – he recalls – sometimes we thought differently. But Silvio Berlusconi was trustworthy in European affairs. He never created major problems for European affairs: I think he was a true pro-EU representative of his beloved Italy”.

“I don’t think – adds the German exponent of the EPP – that his legacy will go to waste, because Berlusconi has played a role for thirty years, in Italy and in Europe. However, I don’t know if his party will survive, because it was in many ways his son”.

In Italian right-wing parties, Brok observes, there are “divisions: we know that in Giorgia Meloni’s party there are pro-Europeans, like Raffaele Fitto, and we know that there are also in Matteo Salvini’s party. I think the time has come to build a new center-right party in Italy, where what remains of Forza Italia can play a great role, to achieve the goal”.

“It’s time – he continues – to overcome the old personal battles and to create something new in the centre, in the centre-right. Now the time has come”. Also because, according to Brok, Giorgia Meloni, now that the founder of Forza Italia has disappeared, could try to absorb it: “She will try to do so, there are no doubts – she foresees – it is a clever policy. It is up to Italian politicians and citizens to decide what they want to do”.

Forza Italia, continues Brok, “in terms of electoral results, it was no longer so strong, it is around 8-9%. It is time to build something new, on a pro-European plan”. Because, he concludes, “I can’t believe that all centre-right people in Italy want to take an anti-European path”.