Friday, November 4, 2022
Piqué, a monster? Unpublished ‘scare’ in Shakira’s car that arouses ridicule

November 4, 2022
Piqué and Shakira - I congratulate you
Photo:

EFE, screenshot

The laughter of Shakira’s ‘fans’ contrasts with the hard time the Spanish player is experiencing.

Gerard Piqué He announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, after a career as successful as it was controversial.

The still Barcelona player announced that this Saturday’s game, between his team and Almería, will be his last dance at the Camp Nou.

While most of the culés fans live bitter moments for his farewell, some fans of Shakira highlight on social networks a surprising recording in which there would be a “mockery” to the player, according to comments.

all for an unexpected monster that appeared in the Barranquilla’s car.

‘Isn’t that the monster?’

As can be seen in a recording published on networks, Shakira would have been on Halloween during a celebration with a group of children who approached her vehicle to receive some presents.

Even so, what caught the most attention was that in the middle of the activity, which the singer assumed with an angel costume, there was a doll representing a monster in her car.

Before the question of the followers by Hammered, some comment between laughter “Isn’t that the monster in the hat with lights?”

See also  Juve escapes, Roma takes it back: the big match ends even. And Sassuolo hopes ...

