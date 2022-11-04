Friday, November 4, 2022
Interest rates | The interest rate, which is important to Finns, rose to its record for the year – this is how the increase affects your expenses

November 4, 2022
The one-year euribor rose to almost 2.8 percent on Friday.

For Finns the important 12-month euribor has risen to its highest level this year. Today, Friday, the reference rate was recorded at 2.794 percent.

The interest rate has risen by more than 0.2 percentage points in a week.

The reference interest rate in question is important, because the vast majority of Finns’ mortgages are tied to it.

According to the Bank of Finland, 87 percent of the new mortgages taken out in January–August were linked to one year’s Euribor. Last year, the corresponding share was 86 percent.

The last time the one-year Euribor was as high was in early January 2009.

The interest rate hike was preceded by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde comment that the ECB should continue raising interest rates despite the recession.

Lagarde, who visited Latvia on Thursday, said according to the Financial Times that a “mild recession” is not enough to tame the rise in prices.

HEELS have fluctuated again during the last week quite strongly. For example, on Friday, October 28, the one-year euribor was quoted at 2.567 percent. The interest rate has risen by more than 0.2 percentage points in a week.

The mortgage interest rate is determined according to the personal margin and the reference interest rate. The interest rate is checked, for example, in one year’s Euribor once a year. The interest rate will be the reference interest rate on the date of the interest rate review.

For this reason, the fluctuation of the reference interest rate is important for the installments of annuity loans. For example, someone who took out a loan of 200,000 euros a year ago will have their housing expenses, including loan repayments and interest expenses, rise by about 300 euros more per year at this Friday’s interest rate than at the interest rate of Friday, October 28.

For a loan of 400,000 euros, the corresponding difference increases to more than 610 euros per year.

The assumptions of the calculations are that the borrowers have the average mortgage margin of October 2021 and November 2021. In October 2021, the average margin was 0.72 percent. In November 2021, the margin was 0.74 percent.

