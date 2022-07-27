The famous conductor had two children but news comes out of the past. It happened during the marriage with Katia Ricciarelli.

Pippo Baudo is one of the most beloved television characters of all time. Pippo has made the history of Italian television and even if in recent years he has moved away from the scene a little, the public always nurtures great affection towards him.

But in addition to her professional performances, her love life has also made a lot of talk in the past. Marriage with Katia Ricciarelli it was appreciated by all and the news of their separation was met with enormous regret.

After almost 20 years of marriage, Pippo and Katia have decided to divorce but despite everything their relationship has remained excellent.

Prior to Katia Pippo Baudo was married to Angela Lippi from which he had his daughter Tiziana in 1970 which is now his personal assistant.

But before Tiziana, another child for Pippo emerged from the past. It is about Alexander born from the tenant’s relationship with Mirella Adinolfi. Pippo initially did not recognize his son.

After a legal battle that lasted years, Pippo decided to recognize him as his son born in 1962.

Yet there is another story that not everyone knows. Pippo Baudo also had a son from Katia Ricciarelli but he then convinced the soprano to have an abortion.

Ricciarelli herself revealed the story during an interview with Beasts from Francesca Fagnani.

“I got pregnant but Pippo convinced me to have an abortion because he evidently thought it was too early, we were just engaged, secretly. But that’s okay. then I was punished, obviously that’s right. One thing that I do not blame either of us, this is also part of destiny ” – said Katia.

Since then, the couple has no longer been able to have children and for Ricciarelli this represents a bit of a regret in her life, saying that if she could go back she would make different decisions.