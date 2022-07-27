5.30 pm – It’s done, Barcelona have closed the deal for Jules Koundé. Final details settled, the French defender will arrive at Barça outright for 50 million euros plus bonuses; Bordeaux will be awarded a percentage that exceeds five million euros.

3 pm – Barcelona’s decisive shot for Jules Koundé. In these hours the managers are defining the last details with Sevilla, before closing the operation definitively unless Chelsea makes a sensational raise. There is total agreement with the player, after the agreement found days ago.

THE SHOT – A negotiation started a few days ago and took off in these hours: after having found the player’s satisfaction, Barça presented the offer to Sevilla on Monday and today we have reached the final stages. A negotiation in which the Blaugrana entered the last corner before Chelsea closed it. Now there is Barça in Koundé’s head, everything could already be defined between today and tomorrow.

THE NAMES FOR CHELSEA – After chasing him for a long time even in past market sessions, Chelsea are already working on other goals. The first name is that of Kimbembebut the request of 70/80 million from the PSG considered too high. The other track is the one that leads to Milan Skriniar, the Slovakian’s position at Inter is in the balance and Chelsea are pushing, but the player is competing with PSG; that yesterday he met in London with the intermediaries of the operation. Chelsea’s ideas and market evaluations, Barça’s decisive shot for Koundé: final squeeze, here we are.