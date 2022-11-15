Pipe breaks | Most of the pipe breaks in the inner city of Helsinki have been repaired

The rupture of a large trunk line in Kallio on Sunday morning caused several pipe breaks in the inner city area. Most of it has been repaired and the water supply has been restored to normal.

IN HELSINKI happened on sunday morning and on Monday morning several broken pipes.

According to the press release published by the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) on Sunday, the pipe breaks were caused by a broken trunk line in Kallio. A total of five pipe breaks were confirmed on Sunday.

Read more: The main line broke in Kallio on Sunday: Water flooded the city, collapsed streets

On Monday morning, pipes broke on Mikonkatu in the center of Helsinki and on Vaakatie in Haaga.

Read more: At least seven pipe breaks in Helsinki – This is what is known about the cases

HSY sent a follow-up statement on the matter on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the faults have been repaired and the water supply has been restored to normal.

Manager Tommi Rantala says in the release that HSY always conducts a water quality risk assessment in the event of a pipe break. A broken pipe will be repaired with health and safety first. If necessary, HSY consults health protection authorities.

Since Sunday, HSY has intensified monitoring of water quality in the inner city area. All the obtained analysis results have been in accordance with the quality requirements and goals for domestic water.

Precipitation can come off the walls of water pipes due to changes in water flow directions and pressure fluctuations, even if the water quality has been determined to be normal.

If the water is brown or cloudy, the water should be run from all faucets until it is clear. If the water does not become clear after running for 10 minutes, HSY asks to report the matter to the water service’s emergency service.