The Pioneers of Los Mochis they couldn’t resist the pressure of the Knights of Culiacán and they fell with a tight score of 90-89 in the third game of the playoff series of the Chevron-Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico 2023.

The match

Urged for victory, the Mochitenses jumped onto the court of the Multiple Use Center with the aim of asserting the locality. After an extremely even start in the first minutes, the pupils of Argentine Guillermo Vecchio closed the first period better, which allowed them to go ahead 25-19. At the start of the second quarter, the hosts kept the rhythm, however, the Culiacanenses closed better to prevail 24-20 and go into the halftime break with only 2 behind. The third quarter ended up being the most even of all and ended in favor of the oranges 23-22, so they would reach the last period with a 3-point lead. The fourth period was of alternatives, but like the night before, the Knights had more concentration on the key plays and thanks to a 25-21 run, they turned the score around definitively. Pioneros had the victory in their hands, but they let it go, since with 6 seconds left and possession of the ball, Donald Lee Robinson III received a block under the rim by Michael Jackson, to finalize the dramatic victory.

The best

Teyvion Kirk was the best of the capitalists with 27 points, followed by Cumberland Vase with 18 and michael jackson wright with 12. For the Mochitenses, jordans stevens led the offense with 21 units, followed by quintin alexander with 20 and Daniel Percy Dingle with 10.

what’s next

The series will have a break this Thursday and resumes on Friday with the fifth matchup, scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at the Multiple Use Center, in which Pioneros will try to avoid elimination.