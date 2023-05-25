The official nature of the agreement between Aston Martin and Honda increases the interest around the new course that Formula 1 will take in 2026. Red Bull, ex-partner of the Japanese engineer, is already working not only on the engine, but also on the first chassis studies of the single-seater which will be equipped with the Ford power unit. Adrian Newey was a guest on the podcast Talking Bull and explained in which areas Milton Keynes is working towards 2026.

Rob Marshall working on 2026

Asked whether Red Bull is already working on the single-seater that will take to the track in three years’ time, the British engineer replied: “On the chassis side not much, but on the engine obviously yes. Within Red Bull Powertrains the main focus is on 2026”. However, the CTO subsequently elaborated on what the attention is focusing in Milton Keynes: “From the point of view of the chassis, we’re looking at various ways to integrate it all. Rob Marshall is taking care of that and he’s doing a great job. Beyond this, however, we still don’t have real regulations on which to base ourselves. There’s no reason to spend too much time on this until we have more defined regulations.”

The study of the integration between power unit and frame can generate important advantages. For the 2011 RB7, for example, Newey himself proposed mounting the battery in an anomalous position, immediately in front of the gearbox to advance the engine. The result was a well-balanced single-seater with a very slim body in the Coca-Cola area, with important aerodynamic benefits. “The engine is a key part of the basic architecture of any machine”continues Newey. “On Formula 1 cars, the basic structure consists of the driver, engine, tank, gearbox, turbo and radiator on the sides. All of this outlines your starting architecture, which is why the wheelbase of these cars is so long.”

Slower 2026 single-seater

Between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the FIA ​​could publish the first aerodynamic regulations of 2026, definitively starting the work of the teams. However, the teams are already aware of the ideas on the table and have been consulted by the Federation for feasibility studies of the various solutions. Based on the feedback obtained, Adrian Newey predicts that the lap times will rise again: “It is possible that this generation of cars will remain the fastest for quite some time, because with the 2026 regulations, as they are presented now, cars will be quite slower”. Formula 1 could be slowed down above all by the power units, unable to consistently deliver the 500 electric horsepower without draining the battery.