And so Milan took the ball back in their hands. With the usual and recognized character of him, which has allowed him – like a thousand other times – to absorb the disappointment of the Italian Cup and start again immediately, going to win at Lazio. However, it would be reductive, ungenerous, shortsighted and wrong, to describe Pioli’s Milan as a team only pride and willpower. The most underrated coach on the Italian scene – Pioli – is instead a master of strategy, of balance on and off the pitch (and there can be no better compliment), he is the perfect synthesis of those who believe that football is unscrupulous and brazen and those who look only at the result.