After Bonaccini won the first phase of the competition in which only party members voted, the final round went to the founder of the Occupy Pd movement

With approx 53% of the votes out of a total that exceeded one million two hundred thousand, Elly Schleinparliamentarian and former vice president of the Emilia Romagna region will be there new leader of the first opposition party in Parliament. After that Stefano Bonaccini won the first stage of the internal ai competition demthe one in which only party members voted, this second – and decisive – round went to the founder of the movement who was Occupy Pd and who in recent years has climbed the hierarchy of the party.

elly schlein first woman secretary of the PD — It is the first time that a woman has won the primaries of the Democratic Party. Recall that Elly Schlein, whose full name is Elena Ethel Schlein, was born in May 1985 and is therefore still 38 years old. She was born in Switzerland, in Sorengo, and her father, Melvin Schlein, is an American political scientist and academic of Jewish origin. Her two names are those of her grandmothers. Elly she obtained her high school diploma at the Lugano cantonal high school with honors, then she graduated, again with honors, in Law, with a thesis on constitutional law.

Bonaccini congratulates — Stefano Bonaccinii immediately recognized her rival’s victory: “Congratulations and good luck to Elly Schlein” she commented around 11pm.

the distribution of votes — The distribution of votes confirmed the forecasts of the last few weeks, with Schlein first of all in the big cities like Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and has been preferred both in northern regions and in southern regions, from Liguria to Sicily. Pd deputy Silvia Roggiani, president of the National Commission for Congress, specified that the turnout was over a million voters.

the words of the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta — Already today, Enrico Letta, officially former secretary of the party, who has led the dem from the defeat in the elections of 25 September to today, had expressed his optimism regarding the turnout. "There have been months in which I too – Letta told the newspapers this morning as he left his seat in Testaccio in Rome – have been the object of a thousand ironies, a thousand criticisms. I believe that the course of the congress was the right method. I leave the scene with this day of democracy and participation. This party needs unity and a leadership capable of dedicating itself more to what is happening outside than to what is happening inside between the different souls. I've spent too much time dealing with internal affairs. Who will succeed me I hope has the conditions for take care above all of what happens outside, in the society. The wish is that he has the possibility to do better than I did. I'll be there to help discreetly from my seat, without elbowing."