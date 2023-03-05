The Rossoneri coach spoke like this after the defeat: “Fiorentina played better than us, especially in the first half. Diaz? Let’s see how he’s doing”

Back in hell after four games in Paradise, Milan can’t find peace, especially in view of the away match in London on 8 March: “Today we were thinking about Fiorentina, not Spurs. We never thought about the match against Spurs , absolutely”.

Tottenham — Stefano Pioli spoke like this after the defeat against Fiorentina. Disappointment, yes, but now the Rossoneri will immediately have the opportunity to redeem themselves: “I already have in mind the team I’ll field in London, more or less. Some situations need to be evaluated.” Brahim Diaz above all, but also Ismail Bennacer, back as owner after a long stop. These are Pioli’s words to Sky: “We prepared the match as we had to. Fiorentina did better than us in terms of quality, energy, duels, especially in the first half. We had opportunities to equalize, but the first phase penalized us. Testa In London? Absolutely not. Viola played better today, period. We didn’t need this stop, we took a step back compared to Atalanta”. See also De Ketelaere amidst flare-ups and a wait that must end soon: Pioli wants him "bad"

Goshawks — “It will be a different game – Pioli continued -, tonight’s performance won’t count. Tottenham come from two defeats, but it won’t count for them either. Milan will be ready”. A comment also on Davide Astori, recalled in the 13th minute. Today marks five years since his death: “For me it’s a special match. I just said goodbye to Bruno, his brother. The Florence crowd knows what happened and especially when it was good David”.

Transfer — Milan lost yet another away game. A rarity compared to last year: “We’re talking about a fact that penalizes us a lot. It’s strange not being able to win away from home.” The last comment is on De Ketelaere, new starter after more than a month, but still far from 6 on his report card: “He did good things, then it’s clear that when the maneuver isn’t continuous it becomes more difficult to find space for plays He moved well, but the team could have done more. Everyone”. Head to London now. Appointment on 8 March against Antonio Conte’s Spurs: “I already have the team in mind, more or less. Let’s see how Diaz will be. It will be a totally different match from today”. See also Inter, Atalanta goal: Brozovic is aiming for a starting shirt

