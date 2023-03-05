History is also a goal in the 47th minute of the second half, with a left foot, not his favorite foot. A goal to secure the 4-2 victory over Nantes, but above all to reach 201 goals. No one has done better in the history of PSG. No one better than Mbappé who tonight also detached Cavani and can now reign as an absolute sovereign over his Paris. And Bondy’s bomber obviously won’t stop there.

Meanwhile, however, Mbappé is enjoying the moment, amidst fireworks, videos of his goals on the two giant screens of his Parco dei Principi. And the trophy all for him, on a platform in the middle of the pitch, covered with a large sheet with his PSG logo: “It’s very special for me to be here again, after announcing on this stage in the spring that I would stay “It’s a privilege to play for the biggest club in France. An honor to surpass Cavani. Thanks to everyone who supported me, managers, family and fans. I always aim higher. And as long as I’m here there won’t be any problems.” . President Al Khelaifi thanked him with a video recorded in Doha. The minimum to celebrate the solo record made up of 152 goals with the right, 4 with the head, one with the chest and 44 with the left, in fact. The last one at sunset of the match started with authority by PSG. But many scored in the first half: not Mbappé. Even if there was the impression that all of PSG were trying to put the Parisian in a position to make history.

service

—

After an absolute monopoly of the ball, in the 12th minute Messi released it, who with his left foot anticipated Pallois by a whisker on Mendes’ deflected cross from the back. With the doubling in the 17th minute, on an own goal by Hadjam ahead of Mukiele, again on a service by Mendes, the game seems – if not over – at least set up to serve Mbappé. And instead in the 31st minute Blas reopens it, with the complicity of Donnarumma who gets caught at the near post by the powerful and angled diagonal from the left of the number 10. Nice goal that encourages Kombouaré’s band who, from a corner that wasn’t there , grabbed the equalizer in the 38th minute, with a header from Ganago at the near post this time, accompanied in the net by Centonze and Pallois without any home defender to act as guard. In the second half, a new Parisian monopoly, but Mbappé’s attempts fade in the double marking of the attentive guest rearguard and in the imprecisions of the services of his teammates. In the 60th minute the striker then becomes an assist-man for the 3-2 for Pereira’s head with a calibrated cross from the top right of the area. Mbappé caressed the record goal in the 63rd minute when the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a foul by Hadjam on Mukiele. But the Var corrects: the foul was outside the box. We continue. In the 74th minute, Mbappé tries his right foot from outside, powerful, but just a breath away. He still free-kicked in the 89th minute, but the trajectory is central and predictable. In the 2nd minute of added time however Pembélé goes down on the right and serves him into the box. Mbappé checks with his right foot and turns to unload the left foot that makes history.