The only ballot is on the right wing with Saelemaekers ahead of Messias. The centre-forward will be Giroud, a specialist in trophies won

Pioli should have dissolved the reserves in view of the Super Cup. Above all, the use from 1′ of Simon Kjaer, squire of the Rossoneri coach from the first hour. The Dane is ready to start in place of Kalulu, supporting Tomori in central defence. Kjaer hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw against Cremonese on 8 November before the break. The rest of the rearguard remains the same: Tatarusanu between the posts, Captain Calabria on the right and Theo on the other side.

WHO PLAYS — Let’s start with those who have the guaranteed place. Tonali and Bennacer will be the two midfielders, a well-established tandem. Leao will play on the left, while Giroud will be the offensive reference. In his career he won four FA Cups, three Community Shields, the 2019 Europa League (scoring in the final against Arsenal), the 2021 Champions League and the 2018 World Cup with France. Nine goals and three assists so far. In 2023 he still hasn’t scored. At Inter he scored three in four games. En garde. See also Lisi, two flashes in the fog: Venice ko, Perugia is breathing

A DOUBT — Few doubts about the frontline: Diaz should start from 1′. De Ketelaere – 21 appearances and one assist this season – hasn’t played in the starting lineup since the poker match against Dinamo Zagreb on 25 October. Against Lecce he remained on the bench. Few chances to see him as owner in Riyadh. The last ballot is on the right, and is still open. Saelemaekers or Messias? Pioli seems oriented to deploy the Belgian, owner in the last three games. Appointment at 20 tomorrow.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 19:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #chosen #Kjaer #Kalulu #bench #Diaz #trocar #Ketelaere