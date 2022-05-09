Third season de Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to open up the fans’ day immediately following a race weekend, but that’s not all.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Grand Prix of You love me won by Max Verstappen, author of a capital driving performance. The Dutch driver managed to overturn the inertia of a weekend that started rather badly for him with tests tormented by reliability problems and a less than perfect qualifying that had seen him qualify “only” third.

Its main rival for the title remains Charles Leclercsecond under the checkered flag despite the pole position conquered on Saturday. Leclerc he couldn’t do much to keep up Verstappen since its Ferrari it didn’t appear as fast as the Red Bull, especially on the straight. The Monegasque driver remains first in the standings but the gap from Max has now been reduced to nineteen points. The Prancing Horse is now in urgent need of aerodynamic updates to get back ahead of Red Bull.

Sainz, third on the podium, returned to bring the team heavy points that allow Ferrari to remain first in the constructors’ standings. Carlos’s defense on Perez who, with fresh tires, tried several times to attack Sainz at the end to snatch the podium from him, was applause.

Behind Ferrari and Red Bull they closed the Mercedeswith Russell who once again managed to beat Hamilton. Russell was slightly favored by a tire change under the safety car, but the comeback from 12th on the grid was still remarkable, as was his ability to extend the first stint on hard tires. In Hamilton, however, the author of a good race, all that remains is to look to the next GP, where his Mercedes should also be presented in an updated version.