Russia, Putin’s full speech to celebrate the “Victory Day” against Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945

Dear Russian citizens! Dear veterans! Comrades soldiers and sailors, sergeants and captains! Comrades officers, generals and admirals! I congratulate you on the Great Victory Day! The defense of the homeland, when her fate was decided, has always been sacred. With such sentiments of genuine patriotism, Minin and Pozharsky’s militia rose for the Fatherland, attacked the Borodino camp, fought the enemy near Moscow and Leningrad, Kiev and Minsk, Stalingrad and Kursk, Sevastopol and Kharkov. So now, these days you are fighting for our people in the Donbass. For the safety of our homeland – Russia.

May 9, 1945 is forever inscribed in world history as a triumph of our united Soviet people, their unity and their spiritual power, an unprecedented feat at the front and rear. Victory Day is near and dear to each of us. There is no family in Russia that has not been touched by the Great Patriotic War. His memory never fades. On this day, in the endless stream of the “Immortal Regiment” – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the heroes of Great Patriotic War they carry photographs of their relatives, fallen soldiers who have remained forever young and veterans who have already left us.

We are proud of the invincible and valiant generation of winners, we are their heirs, and it is our duty to keep the memory of those who crushed Nazism, who have left us a legacy to be vigilant and do everything possible so that the horror of a global war no longer happens. And therefore, despite all the divergences in international relations, Russia has always supported the creation of an equal and indivisible security system, a vital system for the entire world community. In December last year, we proposed to conclude an agreement on security guarantees. Russia has invited the West to an honest dialogue, to seek reasonable and compromise solutions, to take mutual interests into account. All in vain.

The NATO countries did not want to listen to us, which means that they actually had completely different plans. And we have seen it. Preparations were openly underway for another punitive operation in the Donbass, for an invasion of our historic lands, including Crimea. In Kiev they announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons. The NATO bloc has initiated the active military development of the territories adjacent to us. Thus an absolutely unacceptable threat has been created for us directly at our borders. Everything indicated that a confrontation with the neo-Nazis, on which the United States and its partners were aiming, would be inevitable.