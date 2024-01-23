It's called Pininfarina Classiche and it is the new program with which classic cars (including the so-called “youngtimers”) designed and produced in the Pininfarina factories over the years are certified through official certificates. The new service is made possible by an accurate cataloging process of the Pininfarina historical archive, which required approximately two years of cataloging the materials, and the introduction of a software specialized in archive management, making use of the consultancy of the Historical Studies department of the University of Turin.

40 years of cars

The production data of some of the most iconic cars designed and built by Pininfarina, at the basis of the declaration, are mainly concentrated on four decades, from the end of the 1950s until the end of the 1990s. Over 50 car models, referring to numerous automotive brands among the most well-known and prestigious in the world, have associated extensive detailed historical-technical documentation. In the archive there are also production serial numbers relating to more than 700 thousand cars and over 20 thousand documents of historical importance, including sketches, layout plans, photographs, data sheets and technical correspondence. Thanks to the detailed information available, Pininfarina Classiche issues declarations of production specifications, associating the chassis number of each car with exhaustive information such as the target market, the model and type code, the external colour, the internal finishes, the date of leaving the Pininfarina factories, as well as the engine and body numbers of the vehicle. In the initial launch phase of the service, available now, Pininfarina Classiche will issue certifications for the first selected cars, including the Alfa Romeo Spider (Duetto) from 1966 to 1993, the Fiat 124 Spider from 1966 to 1982 and the Pininfarina Spider Europa and Volumex from 1982 to 1985. Immediately following, the program will be expanded to numerous other makes and models.

Instructions for Use …

To request a declaration, interested parties can send an email to [email protected]. After consulting the car's data, Pininfarina will promptly communicate the availability of the production specifications and send the certificate to the customer. For the above-mentioned models, the price of the declaration will vary according to the year of production: 400 euros VAT included for cars before 1980 and 300 euros VAT included for those from 1980 onwards.